Warangal: Jammikunta woman awarded doctorate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 March 2024, 09:06 PM

Y Sravanthi

Warangal: Yatla Sravanthi, a zoology researcher of Kakatiya University, will be awarded a doctorate for her research on ‘In Vitro clonal propagation and genetic fertility in Semecarpus anacardium LF. An order to this effect was issued by KU examination controller Prof Narasimha Chary on Thursday.

Hailing from Pittalawada in Jammikunta of Karimnagar, Sravanthi successfully completed her PhD programme and defended her thesis under the guidance of Prof MD Mustafa of Zoology department at the university.

