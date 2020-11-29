Warangal: KU authorities gearing up to establish K-Hub on campus

Speaking to Telangana Today, Registrar Prof K Purushotham said, “We are going to establish an Incubation Centre and Career Hub (K-HUB) besides getting the equipment for the labs.

By | Published: 9:59 am 10:12 am

Warangal Urban: The authorities of the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, are gearing up to establish the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hubs (K-Hub) with an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore. A committee consisting of Prof M Sarangapani of the former Coordinating Officer UGC Unit at KU, Associate Professor V Ramachandram and others have recently finalised a site of five acres on the campus recently to establish the K-Hub and submitted a report to the Registrar Prof K Purushotham to take a call on it. According to the official sources, the Centre sanctioned a total of Rs 50 crore funds under Rashtriya Ucchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) to improve the infrastructure like laboratories, incubation centre and other facilities for the benefit of the students.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Registrar Prof K Purushotham said, “We are going to establish an Incubation Centre and Career Hub (K-HUB) besides getting the equipment for the labs. We are aimed at offering skill development programmes for our students for getting employment in industries and promoting them as entrepreneurs,”

It is said that two buildings each with an area of 13,500 sqft for Career Hub and Entrepreneurship building with the RUSA funds. “Our focus is on Research, Innovation and Quality Improvement Programmes,” the Registrar added. A science museum with specimens, slides, models, etc., and history museum with manuscripts, artefacts, granite carvings, etc., will also be set up as a part of the K-Hub programme. The RUSA is an umbrella scheme aimed at building a self-sustaining momentum to for greater accountability and autonomy of State institutions, and impress upon them the need to improve the quality of education. The major objective of RUSA is to enable and empower the States to develop sufficient capabilities to plan, implement and monitor initiatives for the higher education sector as a whole.

The authorities of the Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal, are gearing up to establish the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hubs (