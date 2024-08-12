Warangal: Man and woman reportedly in love ends life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Warangal: A man and woman, who were in a relationship, died, allegedly by suicide in a pond in Rayaparthi mandal headquarters on Monday.

They were identified as Dilip (30) and Anjali (25) of Paidipalli village of Hanamkonda district.According to reports, the two jumped into the pond in the afternoon.

Locals, who noticed their bodies floating in the pond, informed the police, who retrieved the bodies and sent them to the government hospital for postmortem.

The two were reportedly in a relationship for last few years. The reason behind the extreme step was not known.

The police have registered a case and investigation is on.