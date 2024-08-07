| Telangana Senior Journalist Retired Sccl Employee Dies By Suicide In Godavarikhani

Telangana: Senior journalist, retired SCCL employee dies by suicide in Godavarikhani

Madhunaiah was found hanging in his home in the morning. A suicide note found in the house spoke about financial issues

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 7 August 2024, 04:51 PM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Senior journalist Naini Madhunaiah (67) died, allegedly by suicide, in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

Madhunaiah was found hanging in his home in the morning. A suicide note found in the house spoke about financial issues, with Madhunaiah appealing to the State government to support his family.

A retired Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) employee, Madhunaiah worked in various vernacular Telugu newspapers in the Ramagundam coal belt town.

Police, who shifted the body to the Godavarikhani area hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.