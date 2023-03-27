Warangal: Renovation of 220 schools will be completed by June

As part of the renovation works, electrification works worth Rs 6.53 crore were completed in 70 schools in Warangal

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao at Kothur government school in Warangal district on Monday

Warangal: The renovation of government and local body schools selected in the first phase of the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi/ Mana Basti – Mana Badi’ programme in the district including the schools under the GWMC limits will be completed by the end of May, according to officials.

Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao inaugurated two schools at Kothur village of Rayaparthy mandal on Monday.

“Out of 645 schools, 223 schools were selected under this special programme aimed at providing and improving the basic facilities, labs and libraries. Six engineering departments were entrusted with the execution of the works in 13 mandals. The total estimated cost of the renovation is Rs.105.17 crore,” said District Collector P Pravinya.

Dining halls, compound wall construction, toilets with running water, and kitchen shed works are in progress at these schools. Meanwhile, solar panels were installed at 35 schools to generate eight units of electricity per day.

“To run the digital classes in the high schools interactive flat panel displays are being set up,” she said. While the District Collector’s components are estimated at a cost of Rs.59.29 crore, works proposed under NREGA funds worth Rs.22.54 crore and the central procurement works (Green chalk boards, dual desks, etc.,) were estimated at Rs.24.34 crore. 167 schools from rural area and 56 schools from the urban area were chosen for the renovation.

Out of 223 schools, administration sanction was given to 222 schools. While it was decided to spend below Rs .30 lakh each for 164 schools, more than Rs 30 lakh each was allotted 57 schools, and an amount of Rs.10.30 crore was released to school management committees (SCM) accounts till date.

As part of the renovation works, electrification works worth Rs 6.53 crore were completed in 70 schools in the district. Construction of the additional classrooms was taken up in 57 schools with an estimated cost of Rs 12.67 crore. Drinking water facility is being provided to the schools with Rs 3.27 crore.

