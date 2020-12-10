Warangal Rural: Youth found dead in water tank

The deceased was identified as Bommakanti Venkatesh (22), son of Shanti Kumar and Aruna

Warangal Rural: The body of a youngster was found in Gundu cheruvu (tank) at Katrapally village of Shyampet mandal in the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Bommakanti Venkatesh (22), son of Shanti Kumar and Aruna. It is yet to be ascertained whether he committed suicide or was murdered by some people. Venkatesh got married just six months ago with his lover Sushmitha at Kodavatancha temple. The local police registered a case of suspicious death and shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.

