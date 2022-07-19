Warangal: SR University secures 91st place in NIRF 2022

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

SR University Chancellor Varada Reddy addressing the press meet on Tuesday

Warangal: SR University has got the 91st place in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in engineering category and is positioned in the rank band: 101 – 150 in the university category, said Chancellor SR University A Varada Reddy.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that the NIRF rankings had been announced on July 15. “SR University is the only private institution in Telangana State that figured in the NIRF Ranking of below 100 in the Engineering Category,” he said and further added that SR University had Tier-I NBA Accreditation for all its B.Tech programmes.

SRU VC Prof GRC Reddy said that the university had taken a big leap and ranked 91st in the engineering category of NIRF-2022. “The university’s continued growth demonstrates its commitment to academics, research, and innovation. The institute is able to achieve this honour due to the core values embedded into the curriculum – Innovation, Creativity and Entrepreneurship have helped get a good rank,” he said.

“SR Innovation Exchange and other centres namely NEST (Nest for Entrepreneurship in Science & Technology), Centre for Design, Centre for AI & Deep learning, Centre for Creative Cognition, Centre for Embedded systems & IoT, Centre for Emerging Energy Technologies, Centre for Experiential learning, Collaboratory for Social Innovation, Centre for Materials & Manufacturing, and Centre for Construction Methods & Materials are attracting the students from across the nation to join the SR University,” Prof GRC Reddy added.

SRU Registrar Prof Guru Rao, Dean Academics and Coordinator of NIRF Prof R Archana Reddy, and Director IQAC Prof V Mahesh were also present in the press meet.