Warangal question paper leak: Role of Opposition party revealed

Officials of the education department and police visited the ZPSS Girls School at Uppal and enquired about the matter.

04:23 PM, Tue - 4 April 23

Warangal: Police investigation into the alleged Hindi SSC question paper leak on Tuesday has established that the question paper did indeed come out of the examination hall, 77 minutes after the exam started. More importantly, police have also found that the person who got the question paper, was earlier working for a news channel and now for an Opposition party.

Warangal Police Commissioner AV Ranganath said the question paper came out around 10.47 am, after the exam started at 9.30 am. Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, he said that a former reporter of a TV channel, who was now working for a political party, had got the question paper.

“We are probing the incident in all aspects to know who sent the paper to the reporter. I see it as an attempt to help a few students by providing the answers through various means like ‘copying’,” he said, adding that more details would be known by evening.

Meanwhile, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy called the DEOs of Warangal and Hanamkonda and enquired about the situation. She said the State government would take strict action against those who try to create trouble for the students.

The question paper is said to have leaked from Uppal village of Kamalapur mandal in the Hanamkonda district. After the leak, it started getting circulated in WhatsApp groups in Warangal district, according to some sources.

Learning about the leakage of the paper, Warangal District Collector P Pravinya immediately asked the District Education Officer (DEO) Vasanthi, Mandal Education Officers (MEOs) and Deputy Educational Officers (DEOs) to enquire into the matter.

“We are investigating the code on the leaked question paper to know whether it was from Warangal district or Hanamkonda district,” she said, adding that the question paper would have leaked from Kamalapur mandal in Hanamkonda district. Warangal District Education Officer (DEO) D Vasanthi stated that they had no idea about the leakage of question paper in the district and there was no code or any hall ticket number on the paper.

