Warangal SSC question paper issue: Govt acts against officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 AM, Wed - 5 April 23

Hyderabad: In a swift reaction to the alleged SSC examination paper leak in Warangal, the State government dismissed the invigilator Sabiya Madahath from service and suspended the Chief Superintendent M Shiva Prasad and Departmental Officer T Sridhar, besides initiating departmental action against them.

The student in question has been debarred from appearing for the SSC examinations for five years. Similarly, two teachers S Bandeppa and Sammappa, who were allegedly involved in malpractice in Vikarabad on Monday were also removed from service. These decisions come in the wake of an enquiry report on Tuesday.

The Department of Education concluded that the Warangal incident was a case of malpractice and cases were booked against the offenders under relevant legal provisions for prevention of malpractices.

In the enquiry it was found that an outsider, a minor, jumped over the boundary wall and entered the premises of ZPHS Boys Kamalapur in Hanumakonda district around 9.45 a.m. He took the Hindi subject question paper from a minor student through the window and sent images of the same to the student’s brother on WhatsApp. This was posted in a student WhatsApp group around 9.59 a.m and then sent to a former journalist.