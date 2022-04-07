Warangal: Sunder Raj Yadav assumes charge as chairman of KUDA

Warangal: Sangam Reddy Sunder Raj Yadav has assumed charge as the chairman of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) in a simple ceremony in the presence of the Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao here on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said the TRS leader and educationist Sunder Raj Yadav was given a suitable post for his commitment to the party and asked him to strive for development of the area in KUDA jurisdiction.

“Sunder Raj Yadav, who hails from a prominent family from Mucharla here, was chosen by Minister KT Rama Rao for this important post. Yadav’s uncle worked as minister. He was honest too. I urge Yadav to strive for the development of the historical Warangal city” Rao said speaking after the swearing in. Rao also added that experienced people would be appointed as the members of the KUDA advisory board.

“All those who worked for the Telangana movement and the TRS party with commitment would be given suitable posts by the party chief,” he said. Dayakar Rao also added that KUDA would acquire land to set up a land bank soon. Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said that Sunder Raj Yadav had got the post with the blessings of KT Rama Rao and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who recognised his loyalty and commitment towards the party. “I hope that Sunder Raj will rise to the expectations of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao,” he added.

Thanking the party high command and local leaders including MLA Vinay Bhaskar, Sunder Raj Yadav said that he would strive to make Warangal a ‘mini-Hyderabad’ and ‘incredible city’. “I will also work to get investments from NRIs to provide employment to the local people. I hope we can mobilize anywhere between Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore as many people from Warangal are abroad including the USA in big positions in different MNCs,” Yadav said.

MLC Kadiam Srihari, MLA Challa Dharma Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal Urban Co-Operative Bank, chairman, Errabelli Pradeep Rao, KUDA Vice-Chairman P Pravinya Reddy, Warangal Collector Dr B Gopi, Hanamkonda Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and several other TRS leaders has called on Sunder Raj and wished him best of luck on assuming as chairman KUDA.