Warangal: Task Force seize Rs 1.80 lakh worth Gutka, nabs two suppliers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Task Force police nab two Gutka supplies in Warangal on Sunday.

Warangal: The Task Force police team intercepted an Autorickshaw and apprehended Arukonda Raju along with the driver, Gandamidi Shiva Kumar, while transporting banned tobacco products near Duggondi.

They seized both the Gutka worth Rs 1.80 lakh, and the vehicle. While the former is from Chalaparthi village of Duggondi mandal, the latter belonged to Venkatapuram village of the same mandal.

“The seized property and the accused were handed over to Duggondi for further action,” said Additional DCP Vaibhav R Gaikwad in a press note here on Sunday. One more accused in the case Muskam Ravi of Pulluru village in Siddipet district is absconding.

There were already two cases against Raju under Warnagal police commissionerate limits.

