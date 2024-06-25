| Man From Maharashtra Booked For Smuggling Gutka Worth Rs 8 Lakh In Asifabad

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said a case was registered against Amith from Chandrapur in Maharashtra for smuggling the gutka products.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 11:23 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A person from Maharashtra was booked on charges of smuggling banned gutka in Asifabad on Tuesday. Large stocks of gutka products were seized from his warehouse.

The value of the product was assessed to be Rs 8 lakh.

Task Force Inspector Rana Prathap said a case was registered against Amith from Chandrapur in Maharashtra for smuggling the gutka products. Sleuths of the task force found large quantities of gutka from a warehouse belonging to Amith, following a tip.