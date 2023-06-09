Warangal: Three including minor arrested for bike-theft

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:05 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

The police seized three stolen two-wheelers and two cellphones, worth Rs 2.75 lakh

Warangal/Hanamkonda: The Central Crime Station (CCS) and Subedari police nabbed a gang of two-wheeler thieves, including a minor, who have been involved in a series of vehicle thefts. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a joint operation and arrested Visunuti Ravinder alias Bablu (21), Alugu Narasimha Rao (20) and a minor. They were from Deenadayal Nagar of Hunter Road in Hanamkonda. The police seized three stolen two-wheelers and two cellphones, worth Rs 2.75 lakh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (Crimes) David Raju said all the three were arrested in the past for thefts. “The bike thefts took place last month under the Hanamkonda and Subedari police station limits. The thieves targeted two parked two-wheelers in front of a residence. Additionally, a road accident occurred in the suburbs of Machhapur village, Govindaraopet Mandal, Mulugu district, where the accused made off with the deceased’s two-wheeler,” the ACP said.

