Six peddlers nabbed, 520 kg ganja seized in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Wed - 15 June 22

Task Force police with the ganja peddlers in Hanamkonda on Wednesday

Hanamkonda: Commissioner’s Task Force police, along with Madikonda police, apprehended six persons at Tekulagudem crossroads on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and seized 520 kg of ganja worth Rs 5.20 lakh from two cars in which they were travelling on Tuesday. They also apprehended six persons for their alleged involvement in smuggling of the marijuana.

The arrested are; Begari Sandeep Kumar, Palle Vinod Kumar, Pocharam Raj, Sarkar Rahul, Arpula Vishal and Pocharam Shivaraj. Two other accused are absconding, according to police here on Wednesday. “The accused collected 504 kgs of ganja and separated it in 126 packets and hid in the car ( Verna Car -AP09CW6043).

The remaining 126 packets weighing 252 kgs ganja were secretly kept in the ( Mahindra SUV -AP29BV3663) and left from Kalimela of Malkangiri mandal of Odisha to Warangal via Tuljapur and Eturnagaram. When they reached Devannapet toll plaza near Tekulagudem X Road on the ORR. Our police were checking the vehicles when they reached the X road and found the ganja,” Additional DCP Vaibhav Raghunath Gaikwad.