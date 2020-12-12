Warangal Urban: Lok Adalat settles 15-years old civil case

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Warangal, conducted the national Lok Adalat in all courts of Warangal district on Saturday.

Warangal Urban: A civil dispute case that went on for nearly 15 years was settled at the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday. District Judge K Prabhakar Rao, VII Additional District Judge, Warangal, intervened in the Pre-Lok Adalat mediation. Both the parties amicably settled their dispute and expressed satisfaction on reaching a fruitful settlement. The award was passed in the presence of Principal District Judge, Warangal, and DLSA chairman Nandikonda Narsing Rao.

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Warangal, conducted the national Lok Adalat in all courts of Warangal district on Saturday. A total of 1,575 cases were identified for the settlement.

A couple settled their matrimonial dispute with the mediation of Family Court Judge K Shailaja. Around 18 benches were set up to settle the cases.

DLSA secretary GV Mahesh Nath, K Jaya Kumar (I-ADJ), Padma Rao, Y (IV- ADJ) Prabhakar Rao (VII-ADJ) Rao, J Vikram (I-sub court judge), GWMC Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, Lok Adalat bench members, banks and insurance officials, lawyers among others were present.

