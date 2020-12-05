Warangal Urban: Netaji Foundation organises blood donation camp

As many as 75 units of blood were collected at the blood donation camp

Warangal Urban: Netaji Foundation organised a blood donation camp to help Thalassemia patients, at Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) Blood Bank in Hanamkonda on the occasion of International Volunteer Day here on Saturday.

As many as 75 units of blood were collected at the blood donation camp. IRCS, Warangal Urban district, Dr Pesaru Vijaya Chander Reddy, who was the guest of honour at the camp, presented certificates to the blood donors, and appreciated Netaji Foundation president Kothakonda Arun Kumar, police constables, Kanne Raju and Gullepally Siva Kumar and others for organising the blood donation camp. IRCS treasurer M Nagaiah, Dr Lakshmi Narayana, Dr P Pratyusha, Gullepally Siva Kumar, Razakar Yadav, Netaji Foundation members Gajjela Suman, Kailasapu Santosh, Munigala Ramu, Palakurti Vishnu, Raj Kumar, Ganapati Sachchidananda Jnana Bodha Members Chennuri Ashok, Santosh and staff of the IRCS blood bank were present.

