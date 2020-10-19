Warangal: Villagers seek end to monkey menace in Elkathurthy mandal

According to the villagers, the monkeys were also attacking the people besides eating the vegetables, groceries and sheds at the village.

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Warangal Urban: The residents of the Elkathurthy mandal centre led by Inspector Srinivas have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu at the latter’s office here on Monday seeking his intervention to resolve the monkey menace. According to the villagers, the monkeys were also attacking the people besides eating the vegetables, groceries and sheds at the village.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Inspector Srinivas said that the villagers had approached him to discuss the issue of monkey menace. “Nearly 100 people were injured and the properties of the poor were damaged, especially during this pandemic period. It has become a major issue for the poor to protect their groceries from the monkeys. In fact they are behaving like ‘mini guerrillas’,” he said and added that a representation had been submitted to the collector after speaking to the DPO and the Collector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .