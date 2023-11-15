Warangal West: Vinay Bhaskar visits Kumarpally market, promises more development

Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 15 November 23

MLA Vinay Bhaskar visits Kumarpally market on Wednesday as part of election campaign in Hanamkonda.

Hanamkonda: Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, the BRS MLA candidate for the Warangal West Constituency, made a significant election campaign stop at the bustling Kumarpally Market area in the city on Wednesday. Emphasising the progress made under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s leadership, Bhaskar highlighted the comprehensive development across all sectors in Telangana and particularly in his constituency.

He pointed out the establishment of the market post the state’s formation, strategically placing carts to alleviate traffic congestion. He promised to introduce segregated vegetable and non-vegetable markets alongside the integrated one for public convenience. Recalling his 35-year association with the Kumarpally market, he urged the local public to ensure a resounding victory for the BRS government and secure a hat-trick term for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

“In the upcoming elections, I appeal to each of you for your firm support and votes, granting me the chance to serve you once again,” Vinay Bhaskar urged.

Meanwhile, 300 cadre from different political parties joined the BRS in Kazipet. MLA Vinay Bhaskar warmly welcomed them into the party, symbolically presenting them with pink scarves.

On the occasion, the MLA urged their blessings for the party’s sustained progress and cautioned against falling prey to hollow promises made by opposition parties. He alleged that the Congress had done nothing for the development of the state while it was in power.