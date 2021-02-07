Warangal will get a makeover soon: Errabelli

He along with Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar laid foundation stones for several developments works and inaugurated some facilities in the 57th division in the city on Sunday.

Warangal Urban: Stating that the government was taking all steps to construct roads, drains and other basic infrastructure by allocating hundreds of crores of rupees, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the historic Warangal city would witness a complete makeover soon.

He along with Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar laid foundation stones for several developments works and inaugurated some facilities in the 57th division in the city on Sunday. The worth of these works is Rs 1.10 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, he appreciated MLA Vinay Bhaskar for conducting the ‘Praja Sankshema Pragathi Yatra’ to know the issues of the people and address them with the support of the government adding that the Warangal West constituency was marching ahead in the development. Rao also distributed cheques pertaining to Kalyana Lakshmi scheme to the beneficiaries on the occasion.

“In a few days, construction of all the roads and drainages will be completed. On the other hand, we are going to address the issue of the flooding during the rainy season permanently by taking up some structures,” the Minister added.

