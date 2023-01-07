Warangal: Woman injured in chain snatching incident

Two persons snatched a gold chain weighing three tolas from a woman after hitting her on the head and injuring her at Gangadevipalli village

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:01 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Two persons snatched a gold chain weighing three tolas from a woman after hitting her on the head and injuring her at Gangadevipalli village

Warangal: Two persons snatched a gold chain weighing three tolas from a woman after hitting her on the head and injuring her at Gangadevipalli village of Geesukonda mandal in Warangal district on Saturday.

According to Geesugonda police the miscreants had entered into the house of M Narasamma located on Narsampet-Warangal main road at the village and asked for water. They hit her on her head, stole the gold chain and fled the scene on a motorcycle.

Also Read AR Inspector arrested for extortion in Warangal

The woman was shifted to the MGM Hospital in Warangal for treatment. Police have registered a case and are investigating.