Warangal: Youngster kills girlfriend’s parents

The victims, B Srinivas (40) and his wife Suguna (35) were brutally murdered, reportedly after they imposed restrictions on their daughter and began looking for alliances.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 July 2024, 08:01 PM

Warangal: A youngster brutally murdered his girlfriend’s parents in Chintal Tanda of Chennaraopet Mandal of the district in the wee hours of Thursday, reportedly after they had imposed restrictions on her and began looking for alliances for her.

The girl and her brother too were injured in the attack after they tried to stop the accused. The victims were B Srinivas (40) and his wife Suguna (35).

According to reports, the accused, M Nagaraju alias Bunny of Gundenga village in Gudur mandal of Mahabubabad district, who works as an auto driver in Hanamkonda City, was in love with Srinivas’s daughter Deepika.

However, once her parents discovered this, they imposed restrictions on her and started looking for alliances. Enraged by this, Bunny sneaked into Deepika’s house with a sharp edged weapon around 2 am on Thursday and launched a frenzied attack on her sleeping parents.

Hearing their parents screaming, Deepika and her younger brother Madan woke up and tried to intervene. Bunny attacked them as well, injuring them severely. Deepika’s mother, Suguna, died on the spot, while her father, Srinivas was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Upon receiving information from the locals, the police inspected the crime scene and registered a case. Bunny was arrested.