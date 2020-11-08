Ward-wise draft electoral rolls released for GHMC polls

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: As per the ward wise Draft Electoral Rolls published on Saturday, there are over 74 lakh voters in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, including 38 lakh men, 35 lakh women and 669 others.

GHMC Commissioner and Election Authority DS Lokesh Kumar said as per the notification and schedule issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), all the persons authorised and Deputy commissioners of 30 municipal circles prepared and published the ward wise Draft Electoral Rolls on Saturday.

A copy of the Ward Wise Draft Electoral Rolls is also being furnished to recognised National and State Political Parties for their information as per the directions of the SEC. Further a copy of the WardWise Draft Electoral Rolls is also available on the SEC’s https://tsec.gov.in website.

All the stakeholders were requested to verify their names in the Ward wise Draft Electoral Rolls and requested to file their claims, if any, or if their name was not found in the Ward Wise Electoral Roll in Form.6 to the Electoral Registration Officer of the Assembly Constituency concerned, he informed. They could file claims in Form-6 till the date of issue of Notification by the State Election Commission. Further, all the citizens are informed that if their names are mapped to the wrong ward, they can file objections from November 8 to 11 before the Person Authorized & Deputy Commissioner concerned for rectification, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .