Ward-wise reservations finalised for Khammam Municipal Corporation polls

Khammam: With the State Election Commission issuing the notification for elections to Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), ward-wise reservations have been finalised here on Thursday.

Of the 60 municipal divisions, 14 wards are general, 16 reserved for general women, 20 wards for Backward Classes (BCs), seven wards for Scheduled Classes (SCs) and three wards for Scheduled Tribes (STs) while maintaining the statutory quota of 50 per cent seats for women.

District Collector RV Karnan and Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi carried out the process of declaring ward-wise reservations. SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, TRS district party office in-charge Gundala Krishna and representatives of different political parties were present.

It may be noted that the number of divisions in the corporation was increased to 60 from 50 following the recent delimitation of wards which was carried out based on the 2011 census, with each ward consisting of around 5,000 voters.

Of the 60 wards, three wards fall under Palair Assembly segment and the remaining 57 wards in Khammam Assembly constituency.

