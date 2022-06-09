Warehouse gutted in fire in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:12 AM, Thu - 9 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Fire broke out at a warehouse at Shahalibanda in the old city late on Wednesday night. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to officials, the fire started around 1.30 a.m on the first floor of the building on Shahalibanda main road. The floor was used as a godown by the management of furniture and carpets shop.

On information two fire tenders reached the spot and took up a firefighting operation that lasted for around two hours.

Officials suspect the fire started due to a short circuit.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .