‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ back in Hyderabad theatres for a day

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:30 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ back in Hyderabad theaters for a day According to Book My Show, Cinepolis (Mantra Mall, Attapur), Cinepolis (Sudha Cinemas, Hyderabad), INOX (GVK One, Banjara Hills), and PVR (Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta) are screening the movie.

Hyderabad: Actor Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older on Wednesday and in view of his birthday, the production house Yash Raj Films has decided to re-release one of the most iconic movies ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.

The movie is being screened across multiple theatres in Hyderabad as well. According to Book My Show, Cinepolis (Mantra Mall, Attapur), Cinepolis (Sudha Cinemas, Hyderabad), INOX (GVK One, Banjara Hills), and PVR (Next Galleria Mall, Panjagutta) are screening the movie tonight.

Fondly called ‘DDLJ’, the 1995 film marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Yash Chopra’s son Aditya Chopra. The movie saw Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol emerge as romantic heartthrobs in Bollywood.

The movie is also known for its picturesque European locales, Punjab’s mustard fields, and songs.

The actor will next be seen in ‘Pathaan’, backed by Yash Raj Films. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the spy thriller will be released on January 25.