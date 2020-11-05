Waste-to-energy plant soon at Jawaharnagar dump yard

GHMC making all efforts to formally commission the 19.8 MW waste-to-energy plant

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is making all efforts to formally commission the 19.8 MW waste-to-energy plant at the Jawaharnagar dump yard shortly. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is likely to participate in the programme.

Since capping works were done at 130 acres in the dump yard, the rest of the space is being used for dumping and processing freshly brought waste.

After segregation, compost is being generated besides Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF). Of the waste, nearly 40 per cent is used for generating RDF, which is produced from various types of waste, including municipal solid waste. About 20 per cent is used for generating compost and the rest goes for scientific landfill.

Following the State government’s order, the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) had approved the installation of a 1,200 tonne per day (TPD) or 19.8 MW waste-to-energy plant at Jawaharnagar. In phase II, it is likely to be expanded by increasing the capacity by another 1,200 TPD or 28 MW.

The waste-to-energy project comprises two boilers each of 600 TPD capacity and will have capacity to generate 19.8 MW initially. The plant was synchronised with the grid on August 20 this year with 50 per cent capacity utilisation operating on one boiler. Works on the installation of second boiler are almost done, thus meeting the total capacity. The facility deployed air-cooled condenser in order to conserve water and will use air as medium for its cooling purposes.

The power is connected to the Malkaram substation, which is near the Jawaharnagar site. About 13.44 million units of power was generated till November 2, utilising nearly 53,000 tonnes of waste, a GHMC official said, adding that the boilers were sourced from China with the reciprocating technology originating from Belgium.

The municipal corporation is executing the waste to energy project in association with Ramky Enviro.

Speaking on the proposed launch, Masood Mallick, Joint Managing Director, Ramky Enviro, said, “We are immensely proud of the waste to energy plant at Jawaharnagar that is also set to be South India’s first waste to energy plant. In the first phase of development, the plant is all set to generate 19.8 MW of energy per day followed by another 28 MW in the second phase. During these testing times, the plant will not only treat the city’s waste to world-class standards, but also act as a source of green energy for the city”.

