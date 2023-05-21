Watch: An AI robot that can cook food

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 01:49 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: While AI is taking over the world, and there are machines to do most of our work, we have a unique one this time, an AI-powered robot chef!

Shehnaz Treasury, a video creator, recently shared a video on Instagram featuring the AI-powered robot chef called Nosh Robot. This video went viral with more than 2 Million views.

She shows a vessel with food which was cooked by the AI robot in the video, she also shows how the robot works.

In the video, she was showing the robot making pesto paneer. When she asked the man guiding her if she will have to check whether the paneer has gone in, “NO, you will get the notification on your mobile app, you can start cooking your food from another room,” he said adding that one can also ask the robot to prepare food from another house.

There are slots to add ingredients and a mobile app shows where to add them. The mobile app will send a notification once the dish is ready. Shehnaz seems surprised when she likes the pesto paneer, cooked by the AI robot.

“Robots / AI are now entering Indian Kitchens. Is this incredible or scary? The founder is guju and he had the idea when he missed his guju food in Bangalore and couldn’t find anyone to cook his guju food as well as his mum. So, he invented this robot. Are robots going to take away all our jobs?,” she wrote in the caption. This one is called Nosh Robot…Look him up,” she added.

The AI robot has a pan and stirrer, chimney/exhaust filter, water and oil container, a spice tray and an ingredient tray. It can cook more than 200 recipes, according to your preferred taste. Their app and device are flexible to cater to one’s preference.

You can also plan your menu for a week or a month and get an auto generated list of ingredients in the week.

The company is taking pre-orders and people have started using the product on a trial basis, the AI robot costs around Rs 50,000.

