Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Threat To Humanity | Risks And Dangers Of AI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:24 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: The world is shifting towards AI, and it’s slowly becoming an integral part of our lives. Being an advanced alternative to the human mind, AI has become a necessity for modernization, and the public is very interested in using it. But Geoffrey Hinton, the godfather of AI, says something quite opposite to this in his recent interview. He alerts the public, saying that AI could be a threat to humanity. The man who once called AI a revolution is now terming it a threat. What could be the reason? Watch the video for more information.