Can AI-powered surgical robots replace surgeons?

By M. Sai Gopal Published: Updated On - 12:08 AM, Thu - 19 May 22

It is well-established fact that robotic surgeries, when performed by an experienced surgeon, can cut down time and enable patients to recover quickly. Robotic arm and AI have the potential to enable computer systems to take autonomous decisions in OR

Robotic technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered algorithms that assist surgeons in the Operating Room (OR) while they perform complex surgeries are becoming increasingly common in Hyderabad. In fact, almost all major corporate hospitals in Hyderabad offer robotic-assisted surgeries in every major surgical specialty.

The robotic arm and AI have the potential to enable computer systems to take autonomous decisions in the OR. Due to this promise, they have become buzzwords in the field of medicine. In fact, there is a strong sense and anticipation that these concepts, at least two decades down the line, could even come very near to replacing surgeons or at least reduce the heavy load of repetitive movements that surgeons perform in the OR.

‘Bionic arms’ of surgeon

Realistically, the present generation of robotic assistants in an OR are just extensions of a surgeon’s arms. In fact, they may well be referred to as ‘bionic arms’ of a surgeon, who sit at a nearby console, while performing the procedure by controlling the robotic arm. Such robotic-assisted devices do not have to ability to be autonomous and take decisions on the fly. They don’t have the ability to store the numerous data points that have to be considered while performing a complex surgery.

In effect, the surgeons behind the robotic arms are the real deal. “In the hands of an experienced surgeon, a robotic-assisted device in an Operation Theatre can do wonders. However, in India, surgical robots are yet to catch up in a big way. Small and medium-sized healthcare facilities can’t afford them. Moreover, the success rate of an experienced surgeon without robotic-assisted devices is 98 per cent. It will take at least another decade-and-half for AI and robotic technology to work seamlessly and become a part of an OR system in every hospital in India,” says senior orthopaedic surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad, Dr Aachi Mithin.

In the short-term, it is well-established fact that robotic surgeries, when performed by an experienced surgeon, can cut down time and enable patients to recover quickly. The robotic devices enable surgeons to place the implants accurately at the right place, decreasing the chances of failure of implants. “Long terms results of robotic-assisted surgeries when compared to traditional surgeries performed by experienced surgeons are balanced. Experienced surgeons are able to conduct traditional surgeries with a success rate of 98 per cent. Technological growth is incremental and I believe that in 15 years or so, the AI and robotic-assisted devices could be a big thing,” Dr Mithin points out.

So, are there any real advantages of surgical robots?

Such high-end robotic machines do have the ability to control the speed, depth and even the direction of the surgery with precision. They have the ability to perform exceedingly well in surgeries where repetitive movements are necessary and where a surgeon’s hand gets fatigued.

Instead of teaching robotic healthcare systems, AI-powered tools are increasingly being used by medical device manufacturers to make them learn on their own by observing the work of experienced surgeons. This is where, deep machine learning systems are being increasingly employed to allow robotic-assisted devices to learn on their own, while experienced surgeons are at work.