Watch: Burglars decamp with gold, cash from apartment complex in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar

According to the police, the two men who were clad in salwar–suit entered into the Akruti Arcade apartment located at SR Nagar.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 May 2024, 04:33 PM

Hyderabad: Two burglars dressed up as women entered into a flat at an apartment in SR Nagar and decamped with gold and cash.

Venkateshwar Rao had gone to Andhra Pradesh on Thursday and returned only on Sunday when he noticed that some had intruded into the house and stolen the valuables.

The SR Nagar police registered a case and took up investigation. The police checked the footage of the closed circuit cameras installed in the premises and found two persons dressed as women moving in the building.

