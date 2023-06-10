| Watch Cisf Commandos Saves Woman From Killing Self At Hyderabad Airport

Watch: CISF commandos save woman from killing self at Hyderabad Airport

The woman was handed over to local authorities.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:44 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force commandos saved a young woman who attempted to commit suicide at RGI Airport on Friday night.

Around midnight, a woman from Bengaluru, had crossed over the railing at the RGI Airport departure terminal and was trying to jump when the CISF personnel held and pulled her back to safety.

The woman was later shifted to a room where after keeping her for sometime the CISF handed her over to local authorities.