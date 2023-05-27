Passengers at Hyderabad airport required to use re-sealable plastic bags for LAGs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:25 PM, Sat - 27 May 23

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) issued a travel advisory announcing revised regulations regarding hand baggage for passengers.

The airport management has requested all travellers to keep their liquid, aerosol, and gel items (LAGs) in re-sealable plastic bags that are conveniently available at the security check area. Furthermore, the advisory specifies that the permitted quantity of LAGs should not exceed 100 ml.

The new guidelines aim to streamline the security screening process and enhance passenger safety and convenience. By requiring passengers to store their LAGs in re-sealable plastic bags, the airport authorities hope to expedite security checks and minimise potential disruptions caused by prohibited items.

The re-sealable plastic bags, which are being provided by RGIA, are specifically designed to hold LAGs and meet international security standards. They offer a convenient solution for passengers to organise their toiletries, cosmetics, and other liquid-based items. The bags are readily available for passengers at the security check area.