Watch: Congress leader’s dance video in police station goes viral

The video of Srinivas dancing to a song from a Telugu movie is said to be from a police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 April 2024, 03:02 PM

Hyderabad: A video of Mahadevpur Congress ZPTC chairperson’s husband Gudala Srinivas dancing in a police station has gone viral, with Srinivas himself sharing and boasting about the video.

The video of Srinivas dancing to a song from a Telugu movie is said to be from a police station in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district. Stating that government officials act as per his orders, Srinivas shared the video with his friends.

There are allegations against Srinivas that he is involved in unauthorized sand quarrying and extortion. With the video going viral on social media platforms, many have demanded action against Srinivas.