Ponnala advises CM to step down for failure to address people’s needs

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 April 2024, 10:30 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former Minister Ponnala Lakshmaiah advised Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to step down from the post, citing his failure to address people’s basic needs. He targeted the Chief Minister’s inability to fulfill promises, particularly farmers’ crop loans waiver, asserting that his inability to alleviate farmers’ debts renders him unfit for office.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, Lakshmaiah pointed out that Revanth Reddy himself had admitted that around five lakh farmers are yet to receive Rythu Bandhu financial assistance. He said the Chief Minister was resorting to rhetoric only to divert people’s attention from real issues.

The Chief Minister, who claimed the Lok Sabha elections as a referendum to the Congress rule, was resorting to such provocative speeches as the Congress was losing public support. Drawing attention to the Congress party’s diminishing stature under Revanth Reddy’s leadership, Lakshmaiah criticised the lack of teamwork and preparation within the party.

Expressing skepticism about the Congress’ prospects in upcoming elections, he highlighted the popularity of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s initiatives and the positive response to his recent bus tour. He underscored the need for BRS representation in the Parliament.

He said Revanth Reddy was politically inexperienced when compared to Chandrashekhar Rao’s extensive track record marked by numerous electoral victories and significant contributions to Telangana.