Watch: Cyberabad Traffic Police employs meme language to spread awareness

They spoke to motorists in their language by using the rampant meme language to convey their message about road safety.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:26 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police on Wednesday took a rather amusing approach to spread awareness about road safety. They spoke to motorists in their language by using the rampant meme language to convey their message.

Sharing a funny edit of actor Rajinikanth from the movie ‘Baba’, the authorities asked two-wheeler riders to use the right helmet.

In the video, Rajinikanth declines sloppy headgear like the half helmet, helmet without strap, and low-quality helmet. But is in favour of a fully covered ISI-marked helmet.

“This year 214 bike riders have died in Cyberabad. 86 percent of them did not wear helmets. Some have died because of wearing inferior helmets. Wear a good-quality helmet. Be safe (sic),” read the caption of the tweet.

The hilarious video only goes to show the variety of tactics the traffic police are employing to get their message across to the motorists. As memes are quite the rage on social media platforms these days, using them for spreading awareness is not just a smart move, but is also effective.

ఈ సంవత్సరం సైబరాబాద్ పరిధిలో 214 మంది బైక్ పై ప్రయాణించే వారు చనిపోయారు. అందులో 86 శాతం మంది హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకోలేదు. కొంత మంది హెల్మెట్ పెట్టుకున్న నాసిరకం హెల్మెట్ ధరించినందు వలన చనిపోయారు. నాణ్యమైన హెల్మెట్ ధరించండి. సురక్షితంగా ఉండండి. pic.twitter.com/KwNRlMhxCe — CYBERABAD TRAFFIC POLICE (@CYBTRAFFIC) July 12, 2023