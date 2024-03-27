Cyberabad traffic police implements experimental diversions at Gachibowli for traffic flow enhancement

Traffic coming from Botanical Gardens towards RTO Office Kondapur and Hitech city will be allowed on Kothaguda flyover as usual.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 09:50 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: To facilitate seamless flow of traffic, the Cyberabad traffic police has introduced traffic diversions on experimental basis at Gachibowli.

Traffic coming from Hafeezpet towards Gachibowli will be allowed on Kothaguda fly over from Monday to Friday during 8 am to 12 pm from RTA office, Kondapur to Gachibowli.

Traffic coming from Jayabheri NEXA, Gachibowli towards Hafeezpet will be allowed on Kothaguda fly over as usual. The above traffic diversions will be in effect from Friday.