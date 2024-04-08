Watch: Obstructing traffic on Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge to attract Rs. 1000 fine, say cops in video

In a recent statement, the police highlighted the growing trend of people stopping on the bridge during evenings for selfies and photos, leading to an increase in accidents.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 April 2024, 06:41 PM

People parking their vehicles and taking selfies on the Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge in Hyderabad. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic Police have initiated strict enforcement measures, imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 for obstructing traffic on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in the city. The decision to impose hefty penalty follows a tragic incident where a youth lost his life in a car collision while attempting to take a selfie on the bridge.

The police stated, “We urge people not to halt on the bridge, which causes inconvenience. A fine of Rs 1,000 will be imposed. Boards detailing the fine have been placed along the route.”

Furthermore, commuters were urged to park at designated areas like ITC Kohenur and utilize the footpath on the bridge for pedestrian activities. Additionally, celebrations, including birthday gatherings, are prohibited on the bridge premises.