Watch: Electricity bill collector thrashed at Sanathnagar

Two contract employees of the electricity department, a line inspector and a meter reader went to Kabir Nagar, Motinagar for checking meter readings when the incident occurred.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 03:34 PM

Hyderabad: An electricity department employee was thrashed by a resident for allegedly asking him to pay pending dues at Sanathnagar on Thursday.

While checking meter readings at a house, the duo asked the residents to pay the pending electricity bills which had accumulated to over Rs 6,000 over the past several months. When the residents allegedly refused to clear the pending dues, the electricity staff had disconnected the power supply to the house.

Angered over the development, the suspect picked up an argument with the electricity department employee and later rained blows with his fists, resulting in injuries. The video of the incident went viral on social media, drawing criticism from citizens.

The Sanathnagar police are investigating.