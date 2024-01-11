Watch: Even a spider bite couldn’t deter Alaya F from sticking to her New Year resolution

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 12:57 PM

Hyderabad: Alaya Furniturewalla has garnered her own fan base, not only through her bold fashion choices but also due to her unwavering commitment to fitness. Regularly, the actress provides glimpses of her workout regimen on her social media platform, sharing her dedication with fans. In her most recent fitness video, despite dealing with a spider bite, she is depicted engaging in a rigorous workout alongside her trainer.

This video encourages us to adhere to our New Year fitness resolutions and instills inspiration for maintaining dedication towards our goals.

Prior to posting her workout video, Alaya F shared details of her spider bite incident with her followers in an Instagram post. The caption read,”#StoryTime: The time I got bit by a spider Put your hand up.” She recounted the incident in which she boarded a flight after being bitten, initially assuming it was a mosquito bite. However, a few hours later, she came to the realization that it was, in fact, a bite from a spider.

Alaya F has embraced a healthy and active lifestyle. Her fitness journey is inspiring, as she consistently shares glimpses of her workout routines on social media, encouraging her followers to prioritize their health. Alaya believes in a holistic approach to fitness, incorporating a mix of strength training, cardio, and flexibility exercises into her regimen.

On the work front Alaya has ‘SRI’ next alongside Rajkummar Rao.