Watch: Girl attempts pure Urdu in this hilarious video

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

Video of her struggling with algebra and other school work has been going viral for the past few months now. In her latest, she attempts to speak in pure Urdu.

Hyderabad: Remember that Pakistani girl from a viral video who accused her mother of stealing all the money relatives gave her? Although she has grown up now, her savage replies to her mother remain the same.

Video of her struggling with algebra and other school work has been going viral for the past few months now. In her latest, she attempts to speak in pure Urdu.

In the video her mother recorded, Fatima says that she is going to talk in Urdu the entire day as she prepares for her language exam to be conducted the next morning.

When her mother asks if she can test her, before obliging, in Urdu she says as she was preparing for the exam since morning, she feels unwell and hungry.

She says ‘zaika kaliyaan’ for taste buds, ‘Maide ki gol roti’ while referring to pizza, and ‘kaala paani’ for coke. Her hilarious attempt to literally translate daily-use English words into Urdu has caught the netizens’ attention with the video being widely shared across social media platforms.

Fatima calls her mother ‘walida-e-girami’, and herself ‘dukhtare mahjabeen’. Although her mother denies the pizza, she says she will pour her some Pepsi.

Also known as the ‘siyasi girl’ of Pakistan, Fatima is a rising star in today’s world of home-brewed content.