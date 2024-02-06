Watch: Hyderabadi student attacked by armed robbers in USA

6 February 2024

Hyderabad: A student from the city, pursuing masters degree at Indiana Weslay University in Chicago was seriously injured by armed robbers who attacked him near his house at Campbell Ave.

The victim, Syed Mazahir Ali is a resident of Langar Houz in Mehdipatnam.

The attack which had happened on February 4, when Ali was walking back home along with his friend, was captured on a neighbour’s CCTV camera. In the footage, Ali can be seen trying to escape after noticing the suspects.

Talking to a local news agency, Ali said, “This is something I cannot forget. He was holding a gun on me, and two more on my head. This, and one more here.”

“They pulled up next to my car, because when they made their first two rounds, they saw me sitting in the car with my lights on, so I was an easy target for them, but I hid in the backseat”, said Ali’s cousin Alauddin to the local news agency.

Back home, Ali’s wife wrote to the Minister of External Affairs Dr Subramanyam Jaishankar seeking best medical assistance for her husband in the USA and to make necessary arrangements for her to travel to the USA.