Death of students: Bhongir SC hostel warden suspended

The action came in the wake of the deaths of two girl students of Class 10, allegedly by suicide.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 08:29 PM

Yadadri-Bhongir: The warden of the SC Girls Welfare Hostel of Bhongir, Bakka Shailaja, was suspended by higher officials on charges of negligence in carrying out her duties.

The hostel warden however, said she was yet to receive the order. The action came in the wake of the deaths of two girl students of Class 10, allegedly by suicide.

Following instructions from Minister for Women Welfare and Child Development Seethakka, Women Welfare and Child Development Joint Director (Schemes) KRS Lakshmi Devi was also appointed to probe the the incident.

The Minister also instructed officials to complete the inquiry as early as possible and take stringent action against hostel employees, if found guilty.