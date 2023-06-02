Three Hyderabad cricketers in India A team

Trisha, Mamatha and Yashasri have been selected for the ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup that will be held in Hong Kong

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:01 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Hyderabad: In a pleasant news for Hyderabad cricket fraternity, three city women cricketers have been selected for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women’s Asia Cup that will commence from June 12 in Hong Kong.

India Under-19 World Cup winning team members Gongadi Trisha, S Yashasri and wicketkeeper-batter Mamatha Madiwala have been drafted into the 14-member India A side. The team will be led by India Under-19 WC winning team vice-captain Shweta Sehrawat.

The team has been finalised after the national camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. While Trisha has impressed everyone with her all-round abilities in the recently-concluded Under-19 Women’s World Cup, Yashasri was also part of the squad. Mamatha, daughter of a dhoni, had made it to the Indian senior women’s challenger series last time.

India ‘A’ will begin their campaign on June 13, when they take on hosts Hong Kong. After the match against Hong Kong, they will take on Thailand on June 15 and Pakistan on June 17.

The tournament, which will be played in Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground and will feature eight teams which are divided into two Groups — Group A and Group B.

The tournament commences on June 12 and the final will be played on June 21. India ‘A’ (Emerging) is a part of Group A which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand ‘A’ and Pakistan ‘A’ while Bangladesh ‘A’, Sri Lanka ‘A’, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are slotted in Group B.

India A (Emerging) Team: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha