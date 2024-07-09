Telangana: Podu farmer attempts suicide by consuming pesticide

The 32-year-old was rushed to Government General Hospital and his health condition was said to be critical

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 12:10 PM

Representational Image

Khammam: A podu farmer allegedly attempted suicide at Rajab Ali Nagar in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

The 32-year-old farmer, Prasad attempted suicide by consuming pesticide at his residence late on Monday. He was rushed to Government General Hospital and his health condition was said to be critical.

The family members alleged that a constable has illegally taken title to the land, which Prasad has been cultivating for the past 15 years, in the name of his family members. The extent of the was said to six and half acres.