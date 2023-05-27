Watch Live presser of CM KCR, Delhi CM Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Can't the BJP government honour the supreme court order?
27 May 2023 03:37 PM (IST)
Karnataka people have taught a fitting lesson to such autocratic behaviour.
27 May 2023 03:36 PM (IST)
The gubernatorial offices are titular in authority, but they can not be allowed to stall democratically elected governments
27 May 2023 03:36 PM (IST)
What is the situation. Where are we leading the country to. What are these governors institutions.
27 May 2023 03:36 PM (IST)
Delhi has a popularly elected government. Thats an order of the Supreme court, which is not honoured by the Centre.
27 May 2023 03:35 PM (IST)
Question answer session begins
27 May 2023 03:35 PM (IST)
I thank the Chief Minister KCR for extending financial assistance to Punjab farmers who lost their lives.
27 May 2023 03:34 PM (IST)
Mann: Such type of functioning can not be tolerated. We are a multi-faceted country.
27 May 2023 03:33 PM (IST)
Today they called for a NITI Ayog meeting. But they are not implementing the last years decisions taken at the meetings.
27 May 2023 03:32 PM (IST)
The BJP is harassing all the non-BJP governments in States
27 May 2023 03:31 PM (IST)
Mann: We are waging a battle to protect the democracy in the country
27 May 2023 03:29 PM (IST)
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann begins to speak
27 May 2023 03:29 PM (IST)
This is a fight to save the democracy in the country
27 May 2023 03:28 PM (IST)
Kejriwal: If BJP government in the centre rules states by proxy, why were we elected by people
27 May 2023 03:28 PM (IST)
This is a dangerous situation for the democracy
27 May 2023 03:28 PM (IST)
If non-BJP government is formed, either they poach MLAs and topple governments or misuse the authority of governors to harass the democratically eleted governments,
27 May 2023 03:27 PM (IST)
It is as if Modi saying that whichever party you elect, I will not let them work, if they are a non-NBJP government.
27 May 2023 03:26 PM (IST)
Entire country should follow SC orders, but if the prime minister says he will not follow the apex court, where should the common man go this is an insult to the people of delhi.
27 May 2023 03:25 PM (IST)
On May 11 Supreme Court constitution bench of five judges upheld our argument and said Delhi government has authority. But on May 19, BJP government brought an ordinance to nullify it.
27 May 2023 03:25 PM (IST)
As a CM i can not even transfer education secretary or health secretary. we fought for eight years in the courts.
27 May 2023 03:24 PM (IST)
Kejriwal: Three months after we assumed power, the BJP government brought order to take all powers from the government.
27 May 2023 03:24 PM (IST)
Kejriwal: We discussed the issue with Mr KCR for a long time. Thanks to KCR for supporting Delhi people in this fight with the BJP. this is not just an issue related to Delhi people, but its an issue threatening the democracy
27 May 2023 03:22 PM (IST)
The ordinance is a threat and challenge to democracy. it can not be tolerated.
27 May 2023 03:22 PM (IST)
We are advising you to withdraw the ordinance without any loss of time as a friend and a democratic party
27 May 2023 03:22 PM (IST)
Karnataka has taught a lesson to undemocratic government. Please withdraw the ordinance.
27 May 2023 03:22 PM (IST)
ts worse than emergency. BJP is not honouring the supreme court judgement. it is not allowing popularly elected government to function.
27 May 2023 03:21 PM (IST)
KCR appeals to Prime Minsiter Modi to withdraw the ordinance on Delhi issue.
27 May 2023 03:21 PM (IST)
AAP is a popular government taking care of peole. Modi government is insulting the people,
27 May 2023 03:19 PM (IST)
I hope the BJP opens its eyes and takes corrective steps.
27 May 2023 03:19 PM (IST)
KCR likens the current situation to emergency situation and vows to support the AAP in the issue
27 May 2023 03:18 PM (IST)
KCR: Indira Gandhi had also done similar acts after the judgement by Allahabad court against Mrs Gandhi.
27 May 2023 03:18 PM (IST)
Despite the Supreme Court ruling that officials should work under the control of the elected AAP government. But instead of implementing the Apex Court order, the Centre had issued an ordinance.
27 May 2023 03:17 PM (IST)
KCR: But the BJP in the Centre is stiffling the AAP government by usurping powers
27 May 2023 03:17 PM (IST)
KCR: Aam Aadmi Party had formed the government in Delhi and won elections including the Delhi Municipal Corporation.
27 May 2023 03:17 PM (IST)
CM KCR accuses BJP of harassing the non-BJP governments in states
27 May 2023 03:17 PM (IST)
And the tiff between the AAP and the BJP with regard to the authority to transfer officials. The Supreme Court had recently upheld the authority of Delhi government to transfer officials, but the BJP government brought an ordinance nullifying the SC order and empowering the Lieutent Governor to transfer officials.
27 May 2023 03:11 PM (IST)
The presser assumes significance in the backdrop of the Opposition parties boycotting the inaugural of the new parliament building
27 May 2023 03:11 PM (IST)
The Joint Press conference of CMs KCR, Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann is to commence shortly.