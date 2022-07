Watch: Locals rescue about 30 children caught in a flash flood

Published Date - 04:22 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Mahbubnagar: About 30 children had a miraculous escape after their school bus was caught in a flash flood while crossing railway under bridge between machannapally and kodur villages on Friday morning.