Watch: Mahesh Babu can’t control his laughter after listening to what Bithiri Sathi says

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Photo: Twitter/MythriOfficial

Hyderabad: The first time you watch this video, you’ll probably not understand a thing. But it is Superstar Mahesh Babu’s uncontrollable laughter that is making people watch the video again and again leading it to trend on social media platforms.

As the star’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is up for a worldwide release on May 12, the actor was seen in multiple promotional interviews in the recent weeks. One of those interviews was with Bithiri Sathi, a small clip of which is now trending.

Asking about the controversial ‘Viagra pills’ dialogue in the trailer, Sathi modified the dialogue and said ‘vandha golilu esukunna pellikoduku’. Listening to his funny version of the dialogue, Mahesh Babu could not stop laughing.

“It’s all about the way saththi says the Intense dialogue in the trailer… no joke in words..just Comic slang (sic)” tweets one of the user.

“Didn’t understand nothing just got smile on mine face too (sic)” tweets another.

Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Devarkonda also re-tweeted the video saying, “I love this video”

The actor later confirmed that the dialogue will be part of the film as it was cleared by the censor board.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is directed by Geetha Govindam fame Parasuram Petla. Music is composed by S. Thaman.

