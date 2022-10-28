Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ now available for ‘Early Access’ movie rentals on Prime Video

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:02 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

In addition, Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories can stream the film on the service starting November 4.

Hyderabad: After offering Early Access movie rentals of blockbuster films like ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’, ‘777 Charlie’, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, and ‘Runway 34’, among others, Prime Video announced the release of yet another blockbuster movie as ‘Early access’ movie rental – ‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’.

With the brilliant music composed by AR Rahman, the period drama narrates the tale of the Chola dynasty that delves into the power struggles of the empire that is contesting for a new leadership while Emperor Sundara Chola’s health deteriorates. Starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayaram Ravi, Shobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Trisha Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar and Parthiban in key roles, the film is a visual treat that will be available to rent across four languages starting today – Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

In addition, Prime members in India and over 240 countries and territories can stream the film on the service starting November 4.

‘Ponniyin Selvan 1’ is a 2022 Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus historical-drama that is based on the eponymous novel by Kalki Krishnamoorthy which takes place in the 10th century Thanjavur. Vandiyathevan (Karthi) sets out to cross the Chola land to deliver a message from the Crown Prince Aditha Karikalan (Vikram). Kundavai (Trisha Krishnan) attempts to establish political peace as vassals and petty chieftains plot against the throne. Unrest grips the land as a long-tailed comet arrives, signalling a time of turmoil.