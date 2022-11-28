Watch: Man travels to Ladakh with his dog

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: A viral clip of a man travelling on curvy roads with his pet dog seated on a custom-made bike is doing rounds on the internet. He proves that indeed a dog is a man’s best friend.

Chow Sureng Rajkonwar, who goes by one_crazy_guy on social media platforms, is an Instagram influencer who often posts photos and videos from his travels. He is also the pet owner of a dog named Bella who has her own Instagram handle.

Chow shared a few glimpses of his bike journey with Bella on Instagram which caught the attention of dog lovers on the platform immediately.

In the video, he can be seen building a seat for the pooch to sit comfortably. The whole video shows a transition between how he built the seat and how fellow travellers greeted them on the way.

Bella can also be seen wearing a pair of goggles to protect her from the harsh winds while riding.

Sharing the reel, he wrote, “Our Zanskar and ladakh story in 45 second(sic).” In the video, he also showed gratitude by thanking people who helped him. “To all the owners who provided us accommodation, thank you all,” he added.

Users filled his posts’ comment section with heartwarming messages and asked him to share tips that they can follow on similar trips with their pets.

