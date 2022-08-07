Watch: Three brave boys fight a snake to save their pet dog

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:45 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

Hyderabad: In a chilling video that is now going viral across social media platforms, three young boys can be seen trying to save their pet dog from the grip of a python.

The video that is presumably shot in a rural area shows a snake that has wrapped itself around a dog’s lower body. Three brave kids are seen trying to remove the snake and help the dog as it is visibly petrified.

An older boy using a stick tries to pin the python’s head to the ground and catches it by its neck and moves its upper body away from the dog. When the snake still tries to grasp the dog, the two other kids pull the snake in opposite directions to loosen its grip.

After much of a hassle, the kids manage to pull the snake away from the dog. The pet which was finally free of the python’s grasp runs away from it and looks unharmed.

While it is unclear when or where this video was shot, some media outlets claim it to be an old video. Regardless, the clip has been widely shared since last week with netizens appreciating the young kids’ bravado.

